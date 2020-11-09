Mahesh Babu wishes Chiranjeevi a speedy recovery after the latter confirmed testing positive for COVID 19

Mahesh Babu took to the comments section of Chiranjeevi's post about testing positive for COVID 19 and wished him a speedy recovery.

It came as a shocking news to the fans of Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi when the actor revealed that he has tested positive for COVID 19. When his fans were sharing their prayers for his speedy recovery, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has also replied to Chiranjeevi’s Tweet, wishing him a speedy recovery. In his Tweet, Mahesh Babu stated that he would pray the almighty for the actor’s recovery.

He wrote, “Get well soon @KChiruTweets garu. Prayers for a speedy recovery.” Earlier this morning, Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter space and revealed the news. He wrote in his statement, “Took a test for COVID before resuming Acharya shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic and quarantining myself at home. Request all those who met me in the last 5 days also undergo covid tests. Will update you on my recovery soon.”

See his Tweet here:

Get well soon @KChiruTweets garu. Prayers for a speedy recovery. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 9, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi will be next seen in Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. The film has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady. The film had its motion poster released on Chiranjeevi’s birthday. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. The film will have Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady.

