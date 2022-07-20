Mahesh Babu wishes daughter Sitara on her 10th birthday: Brightest star in my world

Mahesh Babu's little bundle of joy Sitara has turned 10 today and the proud dad took to Instagram and shared a picture of the birthday girl in an adorable pink dress. The picture was accompanied by the note, "All of 10.. before we even knew it! To the brightest star in my world.. Happy birthday @sitaraghattamaneni!! I love you tenfold."

Namrata Shirodkar also wishes her little munchkin by sharing a compilation of some fun moments of Sitara. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my little one...who's not so little anymore!!"

Her elder brother Gautam also penned a special birthday post for her kid sister, "To my cutest, sassiest, most amazing and you won’t like it if I don’t say, popular little sister...Happy birthday @sitaraghattamaneni!! 10 years with you and I wouldn't have it any other way Now it's time to adult!!"

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu shared screen space with her daughter in the Penny song of his last release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The movie buffs adored the father and daughter charisma on screen. The film also featured National-Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. '

In the meantime, on the work front, Mahesh Babu has signed up to play the lead in director Trivikram Srinivas's next. This promising actor and director combo have come together after almost 12 years for the film tentatively called SSMB28. The pre-production work for the drama is presently underway. The orderly filming of this much-awaited film is said to commence in August this year, and the flick will make to the big screens in the Summer of 2023.