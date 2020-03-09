Mahesh Babu wishes everyone on the occasion of Holi; Advises to avoid crowd gatherings amidst coronavirus fear

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Mahesh Babu has extended his wishes to everyone on the occasion of Holi. He has also advised everyone to be careful in the context of coronavirus outbreak.

Mahesh Babu does not need any introduction. The South superstar has a massive fan following all over the country and the reasons are quite obvious. The Sarileru Neekevvaru actor is known for his suave personality and simple lifestyle. Just like others, Mahesh Babu is very much active on social media and does not leave a chance to update his fans with whatever is happening in his professional life. The actor has now shared a special message for everyone on Twitter.

Well, you would be guessing it right if you are thinking that it’s a wish for Holi. Mahesh Babu has not only wished everyone on this special occasion but has also shared an important message which is quite relevant in the present scenario. He has asked his fans to avoid crowd gatherings and play safe. This message is in the context of coronavirus which has now taken a toll on the lives of almost 40 people in the country.

Check out Mahesh Babu’s tweet below:

Wishing you a Holi full of joy and happiness Please avoid crowd gatherings and play safe. #HappyHoli#Colortheworldwithlove — Mahesh Babu (urstrulyMahesh) March 9, 2020

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu has kick-started this year with a bang as his latest release Sarileru Neekevvaru has received a positive response from the audiences and film critics. He has been paired up opposite Rashmika Mandanna in the action-comedy which has been directed by Anil Ravipudi. The superstar is seen portraying the role of an Indian Army Major in the movie. It also features Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Satya Dev and others in significant roles.

