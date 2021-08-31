Mahesh Babu wishes 'happy 15' to son Gautam on his birthday; Says 'Go on and conquer the world'

Mahesh Babu's son Gautam Ghattamaneni turns 15 today, August 31 and the superstar father has penned a sweet birthday note for him on Instagram. Sharing a monochrome photoshoot picture, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Happy 15 my son!! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Wishing you the best today and always! Go on and conquer the world Love you, GG."

Namrata Shirodkar also shared a stunning photo of Gautam clicked on a flight and addressed his as her 'precious son'. "You are loved.. for the boy you are, the man you will become and the precious son you will always be!! Happy 15 my dearest Jibil!! @gautamghattamaneni.. Love you so so much," Namrata captioned the photo on Instagram. Take a look:

Also Read: Gautam Ghattamaneni birthday: When Mahesh Babu got emotional about his son being a premature baby & critical

Gautam is quite a smart and talented boy. He is shy and likes to keep himself away from the media glare and social media. However, Mahesh Babu in his first Instagram conversation with fans revealed that his son wants to become an actor but only time will tell.

Gautam Ghattamaneni made his acting debut as a child artist in 1-Nenokkadine. He played the role of Mahesh Babu's younger version in the film.

Meanwhile, the young boy is amongst the top 8 competitive swimmers in Telangana State Swimming. Gautam’s coach, Ayush Yadav had revealed a couple of months ago, "Swimming professionally since 2018, Gautam has comfortably achieved his position amongst the top 8 competitive swimmers In Telangana State Swimming for his age group. He has adapted to the sport organically, thoroughly enjoying the hard work, channeling the mentioned technique into speed and precision. He performs all four – Butterfly Backstroke, Breaststroke & Freestyle with ease and grace. His favorite being endurance freestyle where he swam a continuous 5kms within 3hours."