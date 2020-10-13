Mahesh Babu wishes his brother Ramesh with a heartfelt note and shares major THROWBACK photos

To make his elder brother's birthday even more special, Mahesh Babu shared a lovely wish on his Instagram account.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's brother Ramesh turns a year older today, October 13. Ramesh Babu made his acting debut with the film Alluri Seetharama Raju in 1974. He has worked in over 15 films before retiring from the industry in 1997. He has also been the producer and has backed films like Arjun and Athidhi, both had his brother Mahesh Babu in the leading role. Well, today to make his elder brother's birthday even more special, the actor shared a lovely wish on his Instagram account.

On his elder brother's birthday, Mahesh Babu penned a lovely message and also shared a few major throwback photos. Mahesh Babu gets nostalgic as he recalls his learnings that came from Ramesh Babu. He wrote, "Here's wishing my Annaya a very happy birthday.. can easily say a part of my learning came from him... discipline, dedication and passion is what he selflessly passed on to me .. Wishing you great health and much happiness always."

Check out Mahesh Babu's latest Instagram post:

Namrata Shirodkar, who calls her brother-in-law Annaya, also penned a sweet birthday wish for him. She wrote, "Annaya (as I fondly call him) is truly a special part of our family... A strong and powerful personality but gentle and loving at the same time with me... That’s how I’ve always known him .... Wishing you the happiest birthday Annaya !! Always stay the way you are Sending you many blessings on your special day."

In 1977, Ramesh Babu ventured into films as a child actor. At the age of 12, he entered into the industry with his father's film Manushulu Chesina Dongalu.

Credits :Instagram

