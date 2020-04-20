Mahesh Babu wishes his mother Indira Devi on her birthday with a beautiful pic; Calls it 'A very special day'

April 20 holds a special place in Mahesh Babu's life as he celebrates his mother Indira Devi's birthday. The Maharshi actor took to Twitter and shared a wonderful picture of him with his mom.

South superstar Mahesh Babu likes to keep his personal life low-profile on social media. The actor is very selective about what he posts on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. Also, it is only on special days when he posts about his mother Indira Devi and today, April 20 happens to be the most important day of his life. April 20 holds a special place in the actor's life as he celebrates his mother Indira Devi's birthday. The Maharshi actor took to Twitter and shared a wonderful picture of him with his mom Indira. He wrote, "April 20!! A very special day of the most special person in my life... Happy birthday Amma."

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar also wished Indira Devi and penned an emotional note as she wished her on her birthday. Mahesh Babu's wife wrote, "Indiramma as she’s known to the outside world!! I call her ‘mummy’... a child woman, a lethal combination of innocence and resilience... she's my reservoir of strength my version of a superwoman. Wishing her the best birthday ever... blessings and endless love.... Love you mummy."

April 20!! A very special day of the most special person in my life... Happy birthday Amma pic.twitter.com/OuxWEN4q7x — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 20, 2020

A couple of years ago, Mahesh Babu shared a photo of his daughter Sitara and said she resembles his mother Indira Devi. "Pink!! Girl power. Looks exactly like my mother," Mahesh Babu captioned it.

Mahesh Babu was born to Indira Devi and Super Star Krishna. Actor's stepmother G Vijaya Nirmala passed away last year in June.

Credits :Instagram

