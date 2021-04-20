Mahesh Babu wishes his mother Indira Devi on her birthday: Grateful for you everyday

Mahesh Babu holding his mom Indira Devi's hand in the photo is one of the most adorable mother-son moments.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi turns a year older today, April 20 and the actor took to social media to celebrate the occasion. Mahesh Babu shared a throwback photo of him with his mom Indira Devi from an event alongside a small note that read, "Happy birthday Amma.. Grateful for you everyday." In the photo, the Telugu star is seen holding Indira Devi's hand and it is one of the most adorable mother-son moments.

Mahesh Babu's wife and former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar also penned a heartfelt note for Indira Devi. "To the most loving and nurturing person I know, her strength and kindness continue to inspire me everyday.. Happy birthday Mummy," Namrata wrote on Instagram. A few years ago, Mahesh Babu had shared a mesmerising photo of his daughter Sitara and shared that she resembles his mother Indira Devi. "Pink!! Girl power. Looks exactly like my mother," Mahesh Babu captioned it. Take a look:

Last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Written and directed by Parasuram, the upcoming film is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead role and will be seen sharing the screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time. The makers wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Dubai and have already kickstarted a new one.

