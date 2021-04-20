Mahesh Babu wishes his mother Indira Devi on her birthday: Grateful for you everyday
Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi turns a year older today, April 20 and the actor took to social media to celebrate the occasion. Mahesh Babu shared a throwback photo of him with his mom Indira Devi from an event alongside a small note that read, "Happy birthday Amma.. Grateful for you everyday." In the photo, the Telugu star is seen holding Indira Devi's hand and it is one of the most adorable mother-son moments.
Last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Written and directed by Parasuram, the upcoming film is jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Keerthy Suresh plays the female lead role and will be seen sharing the screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time. The makers wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Dubai and have already kickstarted a new one.
