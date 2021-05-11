Mahesh Babu wishes joy and success to Sudheer Babu on his 41st birthday; Shares a throwback photo

The hashtags #HBDSudheerBabu and #HappyBirthdaySudheerBabu are trending on Twitter as fans are sharing throwback photos of the actor to celebrate the occasion.

Tollywood actor Sudheer Babu turns a year older today and fans are showering him with love and best wishes on social media. The hashtags #HBDSudheerBabu and #HappyBirthdaySudheerBabu are trending on Twitter as fans are sharing throwback photos and lovely messages to celebrate Sammohanam fame actor's birthday today, May 11. Superstar Mahesh Babu also penned a sweet birthday for Sudheer alongside a throwback photo on Instagram. He wrote, "Happy Birthday Sudheer! Wishing you joy and success always. Have a great one!."

Meanwhile, fans have also released CDP to celebrate Sudheer's birthday. Debuted as a lead actor in Shiva Manasulo Shruti (2012), the Telugu actor and dancer has played lead roles in successful films like Prema Katha Chitram (2013), Baaghi (2016), and Sammohanam (2018). He kickstarted his career with a supporting role in Gautham Menon-directed Ye Maaya Chesave (2010), produced by his sister-in-law Manjula Ghattamaneni. Since then, there has been no looking back!

Meanwhile, check out Mahesh Babu's birthday post for Sudheer Babu:

Sudheer Babu was last seen in Nani starrer V. The film released last year and it got a positive response from the critics and audience alike.

On the personal front, the Baaghi actor is married to Priyadarshini, daughter of veteran actor Krishna and younger sister of Mahesh Babu. The couple has two children.

