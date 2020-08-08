Mahesh Babu wishes Rana Daggubati & Miheeka Bajaj a lifetime of love and happiness in a heartfelt post

The southern actor Mahesh Babu, now shared a post on his Twitter account wishing the beautiful couple, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj a lifetime of happiness and love.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu shared a heart-warming post on his Twitter account for Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj on their wedding. The southern star Mahesh Babu wrote in his Twitter account, "Congratulations on your wedding @RanaDaggubati & Miheeka!! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness." The stunning couple tied the knot today in an intimate wedding ceremony in Hyderabad. Many celebrities wished the lovely couple on their wedding. Southern star Allu Arjun arrived at the wedding of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. Samantha Akkineni also arrived at the wedding looking gorgeous as ever.

Due to the COVID 19 crisis, the Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati decided to keep his wedding to ladylove, Miheeka Bajaj a low-key affair. The southern actor Rana Daggubati also shared a photo on his social media account, alongside father and Venkatesh Daggubati. The trio looked dapper in their respective traditional attires.

Congratulations on your wedding @RanaDaggubati & Miheeka!! Wishing you both a lifetime of love and happiness pic.twitter.com/ywTgXgne4b — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 8, 2020

The fans and followers of the southern actor Rana Daggubati are very happy and excited for the actor as a new chapter in his life begins. The fans of the south actor wished the lovely couple on their wedding on social media.

