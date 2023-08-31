Mahesh Babu wishes son Gautam as he turns 17; Namrata Shirodkar says 'This birthday will be special for us'

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's son, Gautam Ghattamaneni, turns 17 today, August 31. Both of Gautam’s famous parents took to social media to wish him on his birthday. Both Mahesh and Namrata shared candid pictures of their son and also wrote sweet notes dedicated to Gautam on their Instagram handles.

Mahesh Babu posts a sweet birthday wish to his champ Gautam Ghattamaneni on his birthday

The Dookudu actor wished the best for his son and referred to Gautam as ‘my champ.’ Mahesh Babu shared a delightful picture of Gautam on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy 17, my champ!! May each step forward lead you to your goal! Keep reaching for the stars. Love you so so much @gautamghattamaneni."



Not just Mahesh Babu, but his wife Namrata Shirodkar also wished Gautam on his birthday and captioned that his 17th birthday is particularly special for their family.

Namrata Shirodkar says her son Gautam Ghattamaneni’s 17th birthday is special for her and Mahesh Babu

Namrata captioned, "Happy happy birthday GG You make me so proud each passing year. Can’t wait to see you soar high up… And achieve all that you've ever dreamed of... This birthday will be a special one for us as a family as you will fly away next year so I'm going to make the most of it with my little big man @gautamghattamaneni"



Since Gautam will be flying abroad the very next year, Namrata specifically mentioned that this birthday of his is very special for not just her but for the entire family. Just a few days ago, Namrata took to Instagram to reshare a post of the Mahesh Babu Foundation in which it was mentioned that after school, Gautam spends quality time with the children in the oncology and cardio wards. She wrote, "So so proud of you my son!!"



The caption for the original post shared by the Mahesh Babu Foundation read, "One of @gautamghattamaneni's many visits to @rainbowchildrenshospitals. MB Foundation has been working collaboratively with Rainbow Hospitals to give these little children a second chance at life. Gautam, an integral part of our foundation, often spends quality time post school with children in the oncology and cardio wards, making them feel happy in more ways than one while they heal. We thank you, GG, for bringing smiles to the faces of these kids and pushing them towards a faster road to recovery."

