Mahesh Babu wishes SS Rajamouli and family a speedy recovery from COVID 19

After SS Rajamouli revealed on Twitter that he and his family tested positive for COVID 19, several of his fans and followers wished him a speedy recovery. Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to his Twitter space and wished him a speedy recovery. He replied to SS Rajamouli’s tweet with his wish. Last night, Rajamouli stated that he and his family were diagnosed with COVID 19 and that they have not shown any symptoms and that they are in quarantine.

Rajamouli wrote on Twitter, “My family members and I developed a slight fever few days ago. It subsided by itself but we got tested nevertheless. The result has shown a mild COVID positive today. We have home quarantined as prescribed by the doctors. All of us are feeling better with no symptoms but are following all precautions and instructions... Just waiting to develop antibodies so that we can donate our plasma...” Mahesh Babu’s tweeted as, “Take care sir... Wishing you and your family a speedy recovery!!”

Take care sir... Wishing you and your family a speedy recovery!! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 29, 2020

It should be noted that Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli will be joining hands after their pending projects are wrapped up. SS Rajamouli’s next directorial venture is RRR. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles, the film has as the leading lady. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu will be next seen in Parasuram directorial Sarkaru Vaari Paata. While the makers have not yet revealed the other cast members, reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh is in talks for the female lead.

