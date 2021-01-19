Mahesh Babu wishes Team India as they make history by winning against Australia in Brisbane after 32 years

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and penned a congratulatory note for team India as they beat Australia in the 4th Test by 3 wickets.

January 19 marks the end of Australia's 32 years of the unbeaten streak as India won the thrilling test match today. Australia had not lost a single match at the Gabba ground for 32 years and today, India has managed to break that streak in the 4th Test by 3 wickets. Not only from India but the best wishes for winning the match are coming from all over the world on Twitter. Many celebs took to social media and penned congratulatory messages.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and penned a congratulatory note for team India as they beat Australia in the 4th Test by 3 wickets and claimed the series 2-1. The entire country is proud and has taken social media by storm by wishing team India for their incredible win. Mahesh Babu shared a group picture of the team as they lift the trophy and wrote, "History was made once again!! The Gabba has been conquered.. series sealed 2-1!! Still in a daze! Will cherish this day for a long time. Congratulations on the historic win, Team India!! Incredibly happy and proud."

Allu Arjun's daughter Arha was seen jumping in joy as she celebrated the win. The actor's wife Sneha shared a video of the same on her Instagram story. Malayalam star Tovino Thomas also congratulated team India.

Mohanlal, on the other hand, wrote, "Epic !!! Congratulations Team India."

Venkatesh Daggubati shared an image of himself with team India's winning moment. He wrote, "Amazing amazing win by team India in the Aus v Ind test match today....A historic and very proud moment! Congratulations to the team!!! Well done boys!."

