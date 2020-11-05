Mahesh Babu wishes Virat Kohli on his birthday: May you continue to set new records and make India proud

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu penned a heartfelt birthday note for Anushka Sharma's husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli celebrates his 32nd birthday today, on November 5, 2020, and fans across the country are sending him wishes on social media. Twitter and other social media platforms are filled with lovely wishes for Virat Kohli. Many celebs and actors from the film industry are also showering him with best wishes on his special day. Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu also penned a heartfelt note for 's husband and Indian Cricketer Virat.

Mahesh Babu shared a picture of the Indian Cricket team captain and wrote, "Wishing one of my favourite cricketers, @virat.kohli a very happy birthday!! May you continue to set new records and make India proud..Rock On!!." Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu's fans are thrilled and are dropping heart emoticons on his latest Instagram post as he wishes Virat Kohli on his 32nd birthday. Check it out below.

Virat Kohli is in Dubai and is busy with IPL 2020. He will probably have a small celebration for his birthday there with his wife Anushka Sharma and other team members.

We send our heartfelt birthday wishes to Virat Kohli!

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen next opposite Keerthy Suresh in their upcoming film, titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and reportedly, the first schedule of the upcoming action-drama will go on floors in the USA.

