Mahesh Babu wishes wife Namrata Shirodkar on her birthday with a cute note; See Pics
Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar turns a year older today, January 22 and fans have been showering her with some amazing wishes on social media. The superstar, Mahesh Babu also took to social media and shared a cute selfie of his wife along with a beautiful note. He wrote, "Wishing the woman of the house, the woman in my life the Happiest Birthday!!! Just love and more love." Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the most adorable couples in the Telugu film industry and their fairytale love story is our favourite.
The much-talked-about the film Sarileru Neekevvaru has set a huge record by becoming the first Telugu film to earn Rs 100 crore club alone in Telugu states. Directed by Anil Ravippudi, Mahesh Babu starrer also stars features Jaya Prakash reddy, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Ajay.
