Mahesh Babu wishes wife Namrata Shirodkar on her birthday with a cute note; See Pics

The superstar, Mahesh Babu took to social media and shared a cute selfie of his wife Namrata Shirodkar on her birthday along with a beautiful note.
10643 reads Mumbai
Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar turns a year older today, January 22 and fans have been showering her with some amazing wishes on social media. The superstar, Mahesh Babu also took to social media and shared a cute selfie of his wife along with a beautiful note. He wrote, "Wishing the woman of the house, the woman in my life the Happiest Birthday!!! Just love and more love." Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the most adorable couples in the Telugu film industry and their fairytale love story is our favourite. 

Meanwhile, the couple is holidaying in New York with their kids Sitara and Gautham. The superstar shared a lovely picture recently with his two kids as they landed in New York. Mahesh Babu is basking in the success of his latest release, Sarileru Neekevvaru. Its double celebrations for Mahesh Babu and his family as Sarileru Neekevvaru success and Namrata Shirodkar's birthday fall during the same period. Check out the photos below.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

From NYC with Love

A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on

The much-talked-about the film Sarileru Neekevvaru has set a huge record by becoming the first Telugu film to earn Rs 100 crore club alone in Telugu states. Directed by Anil Ravippudi, Mahesh Babu starrer also stars features Jaya Prakash reddy, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Satya Dev, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Ajay. 

