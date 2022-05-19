Mahesh Babu would like to recreate 'Okkadu'; Expresses desire to trade lives with daughter Sitara

Mahesh Babu is widely regarded as the Superstar of Tollywood and is rightly called so, because of the kind of stardom and fan following he has amassed over the years. Mahesh Babu has delivered hits consistently and is an extremely bankable star making him the dream actor for many directors. He is one of the most handsome and loved superstars in the country and also a huge fan base all over the world.

Mahesh Babu turned muse for Peacock Magazine and in a special video, he answered some questions that are worth knowing if you are a true fan of him. When asked what is his most fond nickname, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor said 'Nani'. Interesting, it's the title of one of his movies, which featured Ameesha Patel.

Mahesh Babu mentioned that his biggest fear is not able to keep up with his director's expectations. When asked what's the hidden talent that he risks only showing at home, with a smile on his face, he said,"I'm a very very funny person and only my wife and children get to see that side of me."

"Lion King is the movie that always have tears," said Mahesh Babu revealing the last movie that made him cry. And when asked as a director if he could recreate any of his movies, which one would it be. Well, the actor revealed that it's 'Okkadu.' He also shared that his father's film' Alluri Sitarama Raju' is his all-time favourite film.

Mahesh Babu revealed that his way of unwinding and relaxing is going on holidays with his wife and children. He also said that eating food is his favourite thing to do on vacations. Don't we all relate to it?

Lastly, when asked who would he want to trade his life with, "Mahesh Babu replied, My daughter Sitara, I just want to get into her head and see what's going on."

Also Read: Mahesh Babu on the success of Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love; PICS