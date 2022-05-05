Mahesh Babu wraps up Paris vacation with an adorable pic of kissing wife Namrata & it's pure love

Mahesh Babu took a break from work and went on a vacation with his family to Paris. The actor, who has been having a gala time and sharing glimpses on social media, has now wrapped up his holiday and his final pic from Paris with his wife Namrata is literally all things cute. The star wife shared a pic of their last day in Paris and it's a beautiful family selfie with Mahesh Babu planting a kiss.

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle and shared the last pic from their Paris dairies. One can see, Mahesh Babu planting a kiss on Namrata's wife as Gautam and Sitara try to fit in the frame while their friend clicked a pic. The couple has proved that when in Paris, love is all you needed. We can't stop adoring the beautiful PDA moment of the couple, so cute, isn't it?

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata and is all over the news. While movie buffs still couldn't get over the blockbuster trailer which was released a few days ago, now the makers have announced to surprise the audiences with another big update, which will be unveiled today.

Directed by Parasuram, the film will be reportedly based on bank scams and has set major expectations as Mahesh Babu will be returning to big screen after 2 years. Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju will be seen in supporting roles in the film. Keerthy Suresh is the female lead of the film.

