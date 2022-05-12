Mahesh Babu's 5 savage answers from the interesting Q and A session

Mahesh Babu, the superstar of the Telugu film industry, recently answered a few questions asked by his fans on Instagram. From asking about the secret of his calm attitude to questions about his film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the actor answered it all in a candid way.

Mahesh Babu is known for his honest and straightforward attitude and the same was seen during the Q and A session with his fans. In the fun Q and A session, one of his fans asked him to name his 'best friend', and Mahesh Babu immediately replied, "My wife."

Another asked, 'How are you be able to be so calm and composed?' The Maharshi actor smiled and gave a savage reply and said, "because I'm calm and composed."

When asked, if you had to switch professions with someone, who would it be and why? "Nobody. I would want to be Mahesh Babu, the actor, always," responded Mahesh Babu to a question asked by his fans ahead of Sarkaru Vaari Paata's release.

As we all know, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, the power couple of Tollywood are head-over-heels in love with each other. "What do you like the most about Namrata, asked a fan. Mahesh Babu gushed and replied, "Everything. That's why I married her."

The actor's younger daughter Sitara is already a star on social media. When asked if she has any plans to become an actress, pat comes the reply of a proud father, "I think she is already an actress."

Meanwhile, a video of Sitara describing Samantha as her best friend has surfaced on social media. Sitara says, "Sam aunty is like a best friend to me. She used to act in my dad's films a lot. Every time I went to the sets, Samantha would play with me. She is awesome. I would say she is playful and an awesome person."

