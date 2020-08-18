  1. Home
Mahesh Babu's adorable throwback PHOTO with son Gautam shows the actor is a doting father

The throwback photo sees Mahesh Babu and son posing for an adorable picture together. Gautam is seen donning a burgundy t-shirt and jeans and Mahesh Babu is seen in a dapper look.
Mumbai
The throwback photo of Telugu star Mahesh Babu alongside his son Gautam will surely make for a perfect picture. The throwback photo sees Mahesh Babu and son posing for an adorable picture together. Gautam is seen donning a burgundy t-shirt and jeans and Mahesh Babu is seen in a dapper look. The Telugu actor is sporting a white coloured shirt and black trouser. The fans and followers of the actor are always delighted to see the actor alongside his family.     

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is helmed by ace director Parasuram. The director is known for his film, Geetha Govindam which had Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The much-awaited drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata, will see the lead actor in a rugged avatar. The first look poster of the Parasuram directorial sees Mahesh Babu in a rugged look sporting a one-rupee tattoo and an ear piercing.

The fans and film audiences are very impressed by the lead actor's look for the film. The makers of the Mahesh Babu starrer had released the film's first motion poster of the eve of the lead actor's birthday. The fans and audience members were very ecstatic about the motion poster of the film. The fans are certainly curious to know what does Mahesh Babu essay in the highly anticipated flick.

(ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu and the team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata to kick start the film's shoot in US?)

Credits :instagram

