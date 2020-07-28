Mahesh Babu's Army officer look from Sarileru Neekevvaru brings back fond memories from the film; See Pic

Mahesh Babu essayed the role of an Army officer in the super hit film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film proved to be a massive success at the box office and fans loved every aspect of the film.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu essayed the role of an Army officer in the super hit film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by ace south director Anil Ravipudi. The film proved to be a massive success at the box office and fans loved every aspect of the film. The picture of Mahesh Babu from the Anil Ravipudi film, Sarileru Neekevvaru brings back fond memories from the southern drama. The southern star Mahesh Babu essayed the role of an Army officer named Major Ajay Krishna in the blockbuster film, Sarileru Neekevvaru.

The film also featured the gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna. The Dear Comrade actress was seen in a key role in the southern drama. The fans and film audiences loved the sizzling chemistry between the film's lead stars. Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna's pairing was loved by the fans. Now, the Telugu star will be seen in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by well-known southern director Parasuram. The director is known for his super hit film Geetha Govindam starring the Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

Now, all eyes are on Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata with director Parasuram. The makers of the south drama released the first look poster of the film on May 31. This day marked the birthday of superstar Krishna. The first look poster of the Parasuram film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata sees Mahesh Babu in a rugged look.

