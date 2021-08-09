Mahesh Babu's Birthday: Namrata Shirodkar calls him 'man who defines love', shares mushy photo

Popular Telugu actor Mahesh Babu clocked in another year on Monday, August 9th. As he turned forty-five, wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram, to post the warmest declaration of love for him. The former Miss India shared a rather loved-up and mushy photo featuring her and Mahesh, as the two embrace each other. Sharing the photo, Namrata captioned the post with a heartfelt note for her ‘forever’ of over fifteen years. She wrote, “The man who defines love for me.. my then, now and forever! A very happy birthday MB.. love you more than you’ll ever know @urstrulymahesh”

As soon as Namrata shared this sweet midnight wish on the photo-sharing app, fans and friends of the south superstar flooded the post with all their love and admiration. Fans too left birthday wishes with comments like, “Happiest Birthday My Superstar”, and “Happy birthday Mahesh Babu sir”. Many others left heart and cake emojis as well. Namrata’s sister and actress Shilpa Shirodkar also wished Mahesh Babu with, “Happpppppppy happpppppppy birthday Mahesh. Happiness to you in abundance forever.”

Namrata and Mahesh tied the knot on 10th Februarym 2005. This year, the couple celebrated sixteen long years of togetherness and companionship.

On the work front, the ‘Prince of Tollywood’, has entertained audience with hits like Athadu (2005), Pokiri (2006) Nenokkadine (2014), Bharath Ane Nenu (2018) among others. His upcoming projects include Major directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Jana Gana Mana directed by Puri Jagannadh, and Sarkaru Vaari Paata, helmed by Parasuram.

We wish the south superstar a very happy birthday!

