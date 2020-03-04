Mahesh Babu's black and white throwback photo with wife Namrata Shirodkar is all things adorable; Check it out

Mahesh Babu's throwback picture with his wife Namrata Shirodkar is truly unmissable. Check out the rare black and white picture of the adorable couple.

Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar are currently considered to be one of the most adorable and beloved couples of the South film industry. The two of them tied the knot in 2005 and have been inseparable since then. They are also the doting parents of two children. The lovely couple doles out major relationship goals whenever they make public appearances. Right from going on exotic vacations to attending events together, Mahesh Babu and Namrata do it all!

As we speak of this, we have come across a rare throwback picture of the power couple which is worth a watch. It happens to be a black and white picture in which the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor and his wife are seen flashing their beaming smiles while getting clicked by the shutterbugs. Mahesh Babu looks charming as usual in a t-shirt and leather jacket. Namrata, on the other hand, looks undeniably pretty in a salwar kameez and a bindi on her forehead.

Check out the picture of Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar below:

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu has been appreciated a lot for his latest release Sarileru Neekevvaru co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma, Vijayashanti, Rajendra Prasad and others in the lead roles. The action-comedy has been directed by Anil Ravipudi and is co-produced by Dil Raju including Mahesh Babu himself. The superstar is seen portraying the role of an Indian Army Major which was released into the theatres on January 11, 2020.

