Mahesh Babu's brother Naresh Babu to marry for the fourth time with Kannada actress Pavithra Lokesh

There are strong reports in the south tinsel town that Superstar Mahesh Babu's brother, Naresh Babu is soon going to tie the knot with popular Kannada actress, Pavithra Lokesh. Naresh was previously married three times, but because of some irreconcilable issues with each one of his ex-wives, he had parted ways with all of them. Naresh is single at the moment, and hence, reports state that he is planning to settle down with his rumoured lover and popular Kannada actress, Pavithra Lokesh.

For the unversed, Pavithra, who got married to Suchendra Prasad in 2007, is separated from her estranged husband, but they aren't divorced yet.

Reports also suggest that Naresh Babu and Pavithra Lokesh are currently in a live-in relationship. However, this isn't the first time when Naresh and Pavithra's wedding rumours have set the headlines on fire. Naresh and Pavithra were also spotted together on many occasions. Even on Krishna's birthday, Pavithra was also there along with the Ghattamaneni family.

Meanwhile, Pavithra Lokesh played the role of Mahesh Babu's mother in the recently released film Sarkaru Vaari Paata which had Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady.