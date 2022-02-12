Mahesh Babu's candid moments with his kids as they spend weekend make for perfect family photos

Mahesh Babu is not only a versatile actor but also a doting father to his children, Gautham and Sitara. Mahesh Babu never leaves a moment to spending quality time with his kids and wife. The actor and his wife Namrata, often share glimpses of their personal life on social media and fans totally love it! The latest pics shared by Namrata as Mahesh Babu spends his weekend with his babies will make your heart go awww.

In the pics, Mahesh can be seen spending time with Sitara, Gautam and his pet dog. Sharing the pics, Namrata wrote, "Surrounded by all his babies! #CantGetEnough."