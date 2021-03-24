  1. Home
Mahesh Babu's charming look in messy and long tresses will drive away your mid week blues; SEE PHOTO

Mahesh Babu's simple, stylish personality and humble nature have only helped him to touch new heights in his career.
Superstar Mahesh Babu is the most charming actor in the Tollywood film industry and there is no doubt about it. He is an all-time heartthrob of the nation and clearly, his female fans can never stop crushing on him. Mahesh Babu is always staying on top of his game and is surely ageing backwards. His Instagram photos are enough to look at when you are going through a bad day. If that wasn't enough, Mahesh Babu's wife and former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar has treated us with a stunning photo of the Maharshi actor. 

His smile in the photo is enough to make you smile! Sharing this photo on Instagram, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "smiles ! ! Add them to your menu..each day becomes happier." One can see, Mahesh Babu looks as dashing as ever and we just can't take our eyes off him. His simple, stylish personality and humble nature have only helped him to touch new heights in his career. Mahesh Babu might be in his 40s, but he continues to defy age, BE IT on-screen OR off-screen. Check out his photo below and share your thoughts in the comment section below. 

Also Read: Mahesh Babu pens a heartfelt note as Maharshi wins at 67th National Film Awards; Thanks entire team & audience 

During an interview, actress Sai Pallavi also revealed that she goes gaga over the actor every time when she sees his photos. "He has flawless skin. Sometimes when I see his pictures, I wonder it’s impossible for a person to look that perfect. His skin just shines. Half the time, I zoom-in (pictures) I see and oh! Ok! I think he looks spotless," Pallavi said during an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

Credits :Instagram

