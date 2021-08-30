Mahesh Babu's dashing look as he congratulates brother in law Sudheer Babu for his new film makes fans go gaga

Mahesh Babu is one of the most talented and handsome actors ever. He is also one such actor, who is fondly known for both, his handsomeness and acting, Greek God of Tollywood, Prince of Tollywood, Superstar of Tollywood. All these fondly called names are truly justified and we have a proof for that. This latest new dashing look of Mahesh Babu is winning hearts on the internet.

Mahesh Babu's latest photos as he congratulates his brother-in-law Sudheer Babu for his new film Center Soda are taking the internet on fire. The actor can be seen looking young and handsome as ever in a blue t-shirt and jeans. His hairstyle and clean shave are just adding extra points to his no ageing ever look. The superstar, like always has left his fans amazed with his charming new look and is currently going viral on social media platforms.

The team of Sridevi Soda Center gifted Mahesh Babu a plant sapling and also thanked him for his appreciating words for the film. The actor personally watched the movie at his home theatre and reviewed it on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role. The team recently wrapped up the third schedule in Goa. The actor also has another movie with Trivikram Srinivas, tentatively referred to as SSMB28, which stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.