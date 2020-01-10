Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara asks Rashmika Mandanna about working with her dad; Actress says I was terrified

Rashmika Mandanna is clearly enjoying Sarileru Neekevvaru promotions. The actress recently spoke in an interview with Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara and her friend Aadhya. The trio had a fun conversation and its the cutest thing ever.

One of the sought after actresses in the South Indian Film industry, Rashmika Mandanna will be sharing the screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu. The stunner will be seen opposite Mahesh Babu in the upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi is all set to hit the screens tomorrow, January 11. While the audience is eagerly looking forward to this film, Rashmika Mandanna is clearly enjoying Sarileru Neekevvaru promotions. The actress did an interview with Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara and her friend Aadhya. The trio had a fun conversation and its the cutest thing ever.

During the interview, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara questioned Rashmika, "How was it working with my dad." To this, she replied saying, "It was extremely easy... the first impression was I was totally terrified. he is a superstar and he has worked in more than 20 films and I have been only for three years in the industry. On the set, I'm always like 'whatsup' but luckily Mahesh sir was like let give this girl her space (laughed)."

Sarileru Neekevvaru is produced by Anil Sunkara, Dil Raju and Mahesh Babu under the banner AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations, GMB Entertainment. The film also stars veteran actor Vijayashanthi and Prakash Raj in important roles. The trailer and posters have managed to grab a lot of attention and moviegoers can't wait to know what's in the stores next. Mahesh Babu's film is clashing with Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

