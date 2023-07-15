Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara attends launch event of a brand with mom Namrata Shirodkar; PICS

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is one of the most popular star kids in Tollywood. The 11-year-old recently became a brand ambassador for a jewelry brand and is all over the news. Now, on Saturday, she attended the launch event of the jewelry brand in Hyderabad with her mother Namrata Shirodkar.

Sitara attended the launch event of the jewelry brand as a brand ambassador in Hyderabad. She was accompanied by her mom Namrata at the event. The young girl launched the jewelry collection she wore during the advertisement.

For the event, Sitara wore a beautiful gown and looked like a princess. The star kid dresses up in a golden shimmery gown for her first jewelry brand event. Keeping her princess look alive, she opted for minimal makeup, pink lips, and soft blush and left her tresses open. Namarata, on the other hand, baby pink indo western attire for her daughter's big event. The superstar's daughter turned heads with her stunning look.

About Sitara’s first commercial, remuneration and more

Sitara’s first commercial was featured in Times Square. She became the first star kid to feature in Times Square and that too at such a young age. And that's not it, She has been paid a hefty amount of money for the same. As per reports, Sitara has been given a remuneration of Rs 1 crore for appearing in the advertisement. However, there is no official word regarding the news yet.

Mahesh Babu is beyond proud of his little girl. The actor also took to social media to share the news with his fans about his daughter Sitara's accomplishments. He shared, "Lighting up the Times Square!! So so proud of you my firecracker Continue to dazzle and shine!!"

Sitara is super active on social media and often shares glimpses of her travel diaries, dance videos, reels and more. She also owns YouTube Channel. The star kid also made her debut as she featured alongside her father Mahesh Babu in the dance video Penny song from the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. She also appeared on a dance reality show with her father as a guest.



