Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara becomes first star kid to feature on Times Square; Superstar is beyond proud

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara is one of the most popular and famous star kids in Tollywood. At just 11 years of age, she is a star already, dance reels, attending events with her superstar dad to featuring in songs and advertisements. The young girl has managed to make a strong mark among the audience with her unmatched charm and charisma. She has joined a new league as she became the first star kid to feature on New York's Times Square with a luxurious Jewellery brand advertisement.

Sitara Ghattamaneni became the face of a well-renowned jewelry brand. She became the only one to bag an advertisement at such young age. The star kid filmed for the advertisement on a massive scale for the 3 days and is finally out all over the world. Sitara's brand advertisement has been featured on the popular Times Square and she looks beyond stunning. The little one is sure to catch eyes immediately with her infectious smile and aura as she flaunts the jewelry in traditional attire.

Mahesh Babu is super proud and penned a note for her daughter Sitara

Sitara has made her dad Mahesh Babu proud again with the new feat. The superstar is beyond thrilled as her daughter is featured on Times Square. He took to Instagram, shared a glimpse of his daughter's advertisement, and penned a note. The actor wrote, "Lighting up the Times Square!! So so proud of you my fire cracker. Continue to dazzle and shine!!" And the superstar's fans were quick enough to fill the post with likes and comments. They sent their full love and support to Sitara.

According to the reports, she has been offered a whopping sum for the deal. Sitara is reportedly the highest-paid star kid currently. A few days ago, the star kid dropped a sneak peek into her fun shooting experience.

About Sitara- popular social media influencer

Sitara is super popular on social media as well. The 12-year-old, who is presently studying in Hyderabad, has over 1.3 million followers on her official Instagram handle. The young one can give any celebrity a run for their money. The star kid loves dancing and often shares glimpses of making moves on songs like Saranga Dhariya, Nagada Dhol, and more. The videos have garnered millions of views on Instagram as well.

In 2019, Sitara gave her voice to Baby Elsa in the Telugu version of the English fantasy film Frozen 2. She runs a YouTube channel ‘Aadya & Sitara’ along with director Vamsi Paidipally’s daughter and have over 220K subscribers. The star kid also made her debut as she featured alongside her father Mahesh Babu in the dance video Penny song from the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. She also appeared on a dance reality show with her father as a guest.

