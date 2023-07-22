Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara can't stop hugging him; Shares sneak peek of their private jet travel

Mahesh Babu and his family have headed for a vacation to spend quality time. It is yet to be known if they will be exploring a new location or going back to holidaying in their favourite locations Paris, Dubai, or Switzerland. On Saturday morning, the superstar and his family were clicked at the airport. Well now, Namrata Shirodkar shared glimpses from their private jet.

Namrata took to Instagram and shared a few photos of Mahesh Babu with Sitara and Gautam from their private jet. The photo shows Sitara hugging her father and posing with a bright smile. She can't get enough of and we love this daughter and father duo. Another photo also shows Gautam and Mahesh Babu walking together.

Meanwhile, amid Mahesh Babu's vacation, his upcoming film Guntur Kaaram has caught the headlines again. According to reports, cinematographer PS Vinod has walked out of the Mahesh Babu starrer due to creative differences. It is said that Vinod has ended his 5-year association with Trivikram Srinivas as a cinematographer. Earlier, Pooja Hegde also walked out due to the same reason. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Pooja Hegde has backed out of the project due to changes in the shoot, script, and more.

Guntur Kaaram has been undergoing so many changes lately, which has also delayed the shoot. Recently, the first schedule was wrapped up with Meenakshi Chaudhary after Pooja Hegde walked out. After Pooja Hegde walked out, actress Meenakshi Chaudhary was on board as the female lead. Sreeleela is the first female lead of the film.

Guntur Kaaram marks the collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas after a decade. The actor and director duo has earlier delivered blockbusters like Athadu and Khaleja. S Thaman is the music composer. Guntur Kaaram is slated for a Sankranthi 2024 release, on January 12.

