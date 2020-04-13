Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara cutely dances to the tune of her father's film in this THROWBACK video

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shriodkar keep sharing some adorable videos of their little princess and its always a treat. The former actress and proud mommy has now shared a cute throwback video of Sitara and its cuteness overloaded.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is one of the most adorable star kids on the block. The pretty young girl is super popular on social media and the 7-year old never fails to amaze us with her cute videos. Sitara has her own YouTube channel and even got her superstar dad Mahesh Babu for an interview. Well, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shriodkar keep sharing some adorable videos of their little princess and its always a treat. The former actress and proud mommy has now shared a cute throwback video of Sitara and its cuteness overloaded.

Taking to Instagram, Namrata Shirodkar wrote, "One for each day !! This little pumpkin on her way to a birthday party..she only sings to her father's tunes #stayhome #staysafe." One can see in the video, Sitara dancing cute as a doll and we just can't stop watching it on repeat mode. Also, one can notice Sitara has always been baby Elsa fan, her favourite character from Frozen. Namrata, as promised, is sharing throwback videos each day during the quarantine period and we are already waiting for the next.

Check out Sitara's video below:

Sitara’s mother and former actress Namrata Shirodkar had earlier shared, "Sitara has grown up to the tale of Frozen and has idolized Elsa ever since. Her love for the movie is so much that when she was offered to voice young Elsa, there was no way we could turn it down. It’s a movie that every girl relates to and Sitara is no different. We would like to thank the team of Disney for this wonderful opportunity, Sitara is extremely happy to be a part of the Telugu version of the movie and has thoroughly enjoyed voicing her favourite character."

