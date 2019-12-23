Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara dancing to He's So Cute song from Sarileru Neekevvaru is too adorable to miss

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar took to social media and shared an adorable video of their daughter Sitara dancing to recently released He's So Cute song from Sarileru Neekevvaru. Sitara looks adorable as she dances to the peppy number.

Tollywood couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is winning the Internet with her cute dancing video. The young girl at the age of 7 gave her voice and made her debut for the role of baby Elsa in the Telugu version of Frozen 2. Sitara is a star in making and her recent video is a proof. Namrata Shirodkar took to social media and shared an adorable video of their daughter Sitara dancing to recently released He's So Cute song from Sarileru Neekevvaru. Sitara looks super cute and the way she is dancing with all innocence is too adorable to miss.

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu revealed that his wife Namrata Shirodkar has set rules in place for both the kids, Gautham and Sitara. Asked about how do the kids react to his stardom, Mahesh Babu said, "They don’t really react they r aware but are extremely grounded and r being brought up like regular families with kids !! Namrata has a few rules in place so luckily that bit is taken care of." Mahesh Babu is known for his calm and down to earth nature and clearly, his kids Gautham and Sitara are also extremely grounded.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu shares an adorable video with Gautam, Sitara on Children's Day; Says 'My kids, my world'

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will soon kick-start with the promotions of his upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. The film is all set to release during Sankranthi 2020. The grand pre-release event will be hosted on January 5th and will be graced by megastar Chiranjeevi.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More