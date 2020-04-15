Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni makes her Instagram debut; To be youngest rising social media star

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's little princess Sitara has made her social media debut. Yes, Sitara is on Instagram with 12k followers already.

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is one of the star kids from the Tollywood film industry who is giving their famous parents a run for their money. The 7-year-old Sitara is already popular on social media and has been winning hearts with her knowledge, activities on her own YouTube channel. Now, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's little princess has made her social media debut. Yes, Sitara is on Instagram with 12k followers already. The star kid joined Instagram a few days back and her first three posts are too cute to miss. Also, Mahesh Babu and Namrata are following Sitara's IG, which only confirms Sitara is on IG.

One of the cutest photos sees Sitara meditating and her cute caption is winning our hearts. The little talented girl, wrote, "My mum tells me to close my eyes for 5 mins everyday . all I can think about is ice cream n rainbows." Well, Sitara is the youngest star kid from the South Indian film industry to be on Instagram. She is also already a youngest rising star and is set to rule the social media platforms very soon. They're young but they rightly know how to grab the spotlight just like their popular parents. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below.

Check out Sitara's Instagram posts below:

Earlier, during a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu revealed his wife Namrata Shirodkar has set rules in place for their kids, Gautham and Sitara. When asked about how do the kids react to his stardom, Mahesh Babu said, "They don’t really react they r aware but are extremely grounded and r being brought up like regular families with kids !! Namrata has a few rules in place so luckily that bit is taken care of."

Credits :Pinkvilla

