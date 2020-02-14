Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara grooves to Daang Daang from Sarileru Neekevvaru and it's all things cute

In a recently shared video by Namrata Shirodkar on social media, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is seen dancing on the song Daang Daang from Sarileru Neekevvaru. Check it out.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara is one of the cutest star kids on the block. Like always, Sitara Ghattamaneni is once again winning the Internet with her cute dancing video on Mahesh Babu and Tamannaah Bhatia's song Daang Daang from Sarileru Neekevvaru. In a recently shared video by Namrata Shirodkar on social media, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is seen dancing to Daang Daang song from Sarileru Neekevvaru and she has nailed it with her expressions. The little Sitara dressed up similar to Tamannaah Bhatia from the song and its all things cute.

Earlier, Mahesh Babu's daughter grooved to He's So Cute song from Sarileru Neekevvaru. She looked super cute and the way she was dancing with all innocence is too adorable to miss. Check out the videos below. Meanwhile, Sitara is clearly a star in making. The young girl at the age of 7 gave her voice and made her debut for the role of baby Elsa in the Telugu version of Frozen 2. Superstar Mahesh Babu is known for his calm and down to earth nature. His kids Gautham and Sitara are also extremely grounded and it is evident.

Talking about Sarileru Neekevvaru, the film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and the story of the film revolves around the life of Major Ajay Krishna from the Indian Army, played by Mahesh Babu.

Talking about Mahesh Babu, the superstar will be joining hands with director Vamshi Paidipally for his 27th project, tentatively titled SSMB 27. Grapevine has that the film will be around a mafia-based story.

