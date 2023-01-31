Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is inspired by Trisha's rain dance as she grooves to a classic song from Athadu

Mahesh Babu 's little princess, Sitara is one of the most famous star kids in the South. The little one is extremely active on social media and enjoys a massive following as well. Recently, she got inspired by Trisha and was seen grooving on her classic number, Pillagali from Athadu. Sharing a video of his daughter, the Sarkaru Vaari Paata star wrote on Instagram, "This mischief in your eyes is what compels me to display your little joys of dancing @sitaraghattamaneni." Sitara looks extremely graceful as she flaunts her dancing prowess.

For the unversed, Sitara was seen with Mahesh Babu in the Penny song in his last release, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which also starred National-Award Winning actress, Keerthy Suresh . The little one took special dance training sessions with Anne Master for her debut appearance. She left everyone impressed with her charismatic screen presence.

SSMB28 release

Now, talking about Mahesh Babu's professional commitments, he is presently busy with Trivikram's SSMB28. According to the latest reports, the makers are eyeing an August 2023 release. A source close to the development revealed, "MB is currently shooting for the film's new schedule at a studio in Hyderabad. The makers will be filming action sequences in the next schedule, to be shot at 4 different sets in Hyderabad. Technically, Mahesh Babu will be taking no break and will continue filming for SSMB28 until February end. As of now, the producers, Haarika and Hassine Creations have planned to release the film in August 2023, close to his birthday."

The movie marks the third collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram. Prior to this, the actor and director duo created box office tsunamis with Athadu and Khaleja. The Superstar will be seen sharing screen space with the Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde. Aside from these two, Sreeleela has also been roped in as one of the female leads in the untitled drama. Touted to be an out-and-out commercial entertainer, ace music composer, S Thaman has scored the tunes for SSMB28. Anbu-Arivu, the famous stunt choreographer duo is looking after the action sequences of the film. For those who do not know, streaming giant Netflix has already bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights of SSMB 28.

SSMB29

In addition to this, Mahesh Babu has also been signed up to play the lead in RRR director SS Rajamouli's next, named SSMB29 for now. The script of the pan-India film has been provided by SS Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad. Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Mahesh Babu said about the film, “There are multiple ideas being discussed and we have not zeroed in on anything. It’s too early to speak about the film, but it’s a dream come true for me. SS Rajamouli and I have been trying to work together for a long time and it’s finally happening. I am really excited about the film.”

