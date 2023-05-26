Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara joins the league of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana: Here's how

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni as we all know is a social media star with a huge fan following. Now, the doting daughter of Mahesh Babu and former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar has bagged the prestigious jewelry brand contract for a whopping amount. Sitara happens to be the first star kid from the industry to bag such a huge contract.

From what we know, the advertisement featuring Sitara was shot on a lavish scale for 3 days in an undisclosed location to maintain supreme privacy. Several top-notch crew and technicians were a part of this project. With this, star couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata are equally proud to see their daughter touch new heights at such a young age. The project is said to be a TVC and will have a grand launch on Television and other platforms.

Well, with this, Sitara has joined Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana's league. Suhana recently became the face of a New York-based beauty brand for a massive amount. While Suhana has bagged big projects in her teenage days, Sitara is quite young but still has managed to grab a lot of attention be it for her sartorial choices or creative videos on Instagram.

Last year, during an exclusive chat with Namrata, we asked if she and Mahesh Babu as parents are scared and protective of their kids Sitara and Gautam, in terms of constant paparazzi attention, trolls and comments.

To this, Namrata replied, "I don't think we have any fears with her. We encourage her to do what she likes and make her happy. Obviously with a certain set of rules and limitations also because she is just 9 and sometimes, the kids don't know they need to be guided. I think that's what I and Mahesh are for, to guide her to do the right things at the right time and place. We make sure, she is well within her limits, what to do and what not to do."

