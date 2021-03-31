Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara looks magical in an orange dress; Superstar dad drops a cute comment

Mahesh Babu enjoys worldwide popularity and now, his daughter Sitara is clearly following in his footsteps.

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni is the youngest rising social media star down South. The seven-year-old Sitara made her Instagram debut in 2020, and also owns a YouTube channel along with her best friend, Aadya. While her verified Instagram account has 350k followers, Sitara's YT channel has over 200 thousand subscribers. Mahesh Babu enjoys worldwide popularity and now, his daughter Sitara is clearly following in his footsteps. They're young but they rightly know how to grab the spotlight just like their popular parents.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's little princess has shared a series of photos on Instagram and she looks no less than a doll. One can see, Sitars is donning a pretty orange off-shoulder tulle frock. Captioning it, she wrote, "And she saw the world, not always as it was.. but as perhaps it could be, with just a little bit of magic! Magic begins with us." Namrata was quick to drop a comment and wrote, "My favourite." Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, reposted Sitara's photo on his IG story and wrote, "double trouble." Cute, isn't it?

Mahesh Babu and Namrata are equally encouraging Sitara to do her best and everything that she loves. "She has a mind of her own and we encourage her to be happy!! That’s all there is to it really and she really works hard towards for her YouTube channel and constantly surprising us with her ideas," Namrata Shirodkar had said earlier in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla as she spoke about her daughter Sitara's social media debut.

