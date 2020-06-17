  1. Home
Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara looks super cute as she imitates a baby Tapir in this VIDEO

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara is one talented soul and multiple instances prove the same. Check out one of her latest videos posted on Instagram.
Mahesh Babu does not need any introduction. The South superstar who enjoys a massive fan following all over the country is also a perfect family man and multiple instances prove the same. The actor is married to Namrata Shirodkar and the two of them are doting parents to two children, Sitara and Gautham. They often share pictures and videos of the two munchkins on social media. Sitara has, in fact, already become a star and has a separate fan base.

She has now shared a video on her Instagram handle which is all things adorable. The little kid is seen trying to imitate a cute little baby Tapir as we can see in the video. We can’t help but notice Sitara’s adorable expressions in the video as she tries to continuously act synonymous with the Tapir. The star kid is seen wearing a white outfit and has her hair tied up into a braid as seen in the video.

Check it out below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Me imitating this cute baby tapir #loveforanimals

A post shared by SitaraGhattamaneni (sitaraghattamaneni) on

Sitara had made her Instagram debut some time back and is already enjoying a huge fan following on the photo-sharing app. To add to this, she has already showcased her talent in the Telugu version of the movie Frozen 2 in which she lent her voice for Elsa. Talking about her father Mahesh Babu, the actor was last seen in the movie Sarileru Neekevvaru co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. He has reportedly signed a few projects that will go on floors soon.

