Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is a princess in pink dress as she gives glimpse of her birthday celebrations

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is one of the most popular star kids in Tollywood. From acting to dancing, she is a talent of many and has amassed quite the fan following of her own in the past few years on her verified Instagram profile. Sitara, who is an active social media user, gave a glimpse of her birthday celebrations, which took place yesterday, July 21. Her birthday was no less a fairy tale as she dressed up as a cute little princess in her pink world for her birthday.

Sitara took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations with family and friends. In the video, she is seen dressed up in a pink dress with pink decor all around, from balloons to cake. She cut the cake along with her parents Mahesh Babu and Namrata and friends. Sitara was all smiles and excited for her birthday in the video.

Yesterday, Mahesh Babu's little bundle of joy Sitara has turned 10 today and the proud dad took to Instagram and penned a cut birthday note. It read, "All of 10.. before we even knew it! To the brightest star in my world.. Happy birthday @sitaraghattamaneni!! I love you tenfold."

For unversed, Sitara made her Instagram debut in 2020, and also owns a YouTube channel along with her best friend, Aadya. She also made her Tollywood debut in her father Mahesh Babu's film Sarkaru Vaari Paata, where she featured in a song called Penny. The little one, is a star in making, and is clearly following her dad's footsteps on how to go big.

