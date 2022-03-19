Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara says 'hope I make you proud nanna' as she makes debut with Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara, who is the most popular star kid in Tollywood, is set to mark her debut with her dad's upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The young girl has shared screen space with her father in the film's song Penny. She grooved with her father, matched steps, and also lip-synced the song. Sitara has managed to impress the audiences with her expressions, dance moves alongside dad Mahesh Babu.

With Penny song, composed by S Thaman, Sitara made her debut on the big screen and looked stunning. The star kid hopes to make her 'nanna' Mahesh Babu proud. Sitara, who enjoys a huge fan following on Instagram, shared the song and wrote, "Super happy to have collaborated with the amazing team of #SarkaruVaariPaata for #Penny!! Nanna, I hope I make you proud! Presenting the promo of #Penny!" The entire team of Sarkaru Vaari Paata welcomed 'Princess' Sitara on board.

Sitara Ghattamaneni's Instagram account speaks volumes about her love for dance. She also takes daily dance classes from Anne Master, who has trained her for Penny's song. The young girl shot for the song under the guidance of Anne Master and also thanked her for being there on the sets. Wishes her pouring in for Sitara from her loved ones for her debut.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata directed by Parasuram is backed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Keeethy Suresh is the leading lady of the film.

