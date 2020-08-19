  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara shows off her cool moves as she learns renegade dance; WATCH

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is one of the popular star kids and is ruling social media like a boss and her latest video is a proof.
31514 reads Mumbai
Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara shows off her cool moves as she learns renegade dance; WATCHMahesh Babu's daughter Sitara shows off her cool moves as she learns renegade dance; WATCH

As we all know star kids are already grabbing the spotlight and making their presence felt on social media in a big way. The kids are super active on Instagram and other social media platforms and have earned thousands of followers. Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is one of the popular star kids and is ruling social media like a boss. Sitara, who already has a verified Instagram account, recently shared a video of her showing off her cool dance moves as she learns renegade dance. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sitara wrote, "Trying my hand at renegade !! My fun song for the moment." 

Recently, Namrata Shirodkar had also shared a cute throwback video of their daughter Sitara and it proves she is a new star in the making. In the video, Sitara is seen dancing to Madhuri Dixit's popular song Ek Do Teen and her expressions are sure to leave you stunned. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara also has a YouTube channel with her best friend Aadya. Check out her latest videos below and share your thoughts in the comment section below. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Trying my hand at renegade !! My fun song for the moment 

A post shared by SitaraGhattamaneni (@sitaraghattamaneni) on

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Namrata opened up about their daughter's Instagram debut. "She has a mind of her own and we encourage her to be happy!! That’s all there is to it really and she really works hard towards for her YouTube channel and constantly surprising us with her ideas," says Namrata Shirodkar as she speaks about her daughter Sitara's social media debut.

Also Read: SP Balasubrahmanyam’s Health: Chiranjeevi recalls his memories with the singer in this EMOTIONAL video; WATCH 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Karishma Tanna on her first audition ever, her first pay cheque, retakes | My First Shot
Parth Samthaan QUITS Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Plans to enter the big screen soon?
MS Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput’s ICONIC moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement