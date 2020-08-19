Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara shows off her cool moves as she learns renegade dance; WATCH
As we all know star kids are already grabbing the spotlight and making their presence felt on social media in a big way. The kids are super active on Instagram and other social media platforms and have earned thousands of followers. Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is one of the popular star kids and is ruling social media like a boss. Sitara, who already has a verified Instagram account, recently shared a video of her showing off her cool dance moves as she learns renegade dance. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sitara wrote, "Trying my hand at renegade !! My fun song for the moment."
Recently, Namrata Shirodkar had also shared a cute throwback video of their daughter Sitara and it proves she is a new star in the making. In the video, Sitara is seen dancing to Madhuri Dixit's popular song Ek Do Teen and her expressions are sure to leave you stunned. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara also has a YouTube channel with her best friend Aadya. Check out her latest videos below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.
My little ones take on ek do teen !! Worth a watch all of two years .. dancing in her hotel room with Eiffel watching her perform Eiffel was so impressed that he gave her a free pass right to the top the very next day it’s just that since her age doesn’t permit her to know all the numbers by heart she has them all mixed up MD!!this ones specially for u with love all the way from PAris
In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Namrata opened up about their daughter's Instagram debut. "She has a mind of her own and we encourage her to be happy!! That’s all there is to it really and she really works hard towards for her YouTube channel and constantly surprising us with her ideas," says Namrata Shirodkar as she speaks about her daughter Sitara's social media debut.
