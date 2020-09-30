Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara sleeping in his arms at the airport in this throwback photo is beyond adorable

Mahesh Babu is hands down one of the best fathers and his throwback photo with daughter Sitara is a proof.

Tollywood film industry's power couple, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are proud parents of two kids- Gautam and Sitara. The couple was blessed with son Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012. While Sitara is already a star in the making, Gautam is quite shy and a calm person. The star kids are special in their own way and are always in the limelight. From dancing to her dad’s songs to already having her own YouTube channel and verified Instagram account, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is grabbing all the attention. The 7-year-old girl recently shared an adorable picture of her sleeping in her father's arms at the airport.

Sitara took to Instagram and shared a cute throwback picture with her father along with a super beautiful caption that read: Nothing better than this resting place !!My cozy snuggle !! Nana you are the best #airportdiaries #snuggletime #waybackwednesday." Mahesh Babu is hands down one of the best fathers and his throwback photo with daughter Sitara is a proof. The superstar makes sure to spend some quality time with his kids. The Maharshi actor, even during the self-quarantine period was seen spending most of the time with Sitara and Gautam while Namrata Shirodkar captured most of their candid moments.

Sitara, the bundle of talent already made her debut in the film industry. She lent her voice for young Elsa in Frozen II's Telugu version.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu's next is titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata and it will see him in never before look. The film is directed by Parasuram and the first schedule of the film will be reportedly shot in the USA. Mahesh Babu is bankrolling the project under his production banner.

