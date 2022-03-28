Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is a star in the making as she practices on The Penny Song; BTS Video

The second song from Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Penny was dropped by the makers recently. The song made headlines as superstar's daughter Sitara accompanied her dad in the music video. The father-daughter combo won countless hearts with their graceful and swift dance moves. Although one cannot count it as a full-fledged debut, but the little one made quite an impression with her appearance in the latest number. It is the first time that Mahesh Babu and his little bundle of joy have shared screen space.

Now the proud mother, Namrata Shirodkar has shared behind the scene footage from the peppy track. Sharing the video, the former beauty queen wrote, "Here's the making of #Penny! Thank you for the memories". In the clip, Sitara is seen mingling on the set and practicing the twirls. The little munchkin shows all the signs of a future diva.

Sarkaru Vaari Paataa's maidan single Kalaavathi was out this Valentine's Day. Sitara, who is a dancing enthusiast also took up the famous Kalaavathi challenge and fans were wonderstruck by her dancing prowess. Both Kalaavathi and Penny are close to the melomaniacs. Music composer S Thaman has provided the tunes for these numbers.

Keerthy Suresh will be sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in director Parasuram’s latest flick. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, this upcoming romantic comedy will be released in theatres worldwide on 12 May.

