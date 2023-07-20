Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara turns 11, celebrates birthday in a special way and it's nothing lavish; VIDEO

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's daughter Sitara turned 11 today. The little one is already a star and made sure to celebrate her birthday thoughtfully and it's winning hearts on the internet. The star kid skipped going lavish for her birthday and instead celebrated in a special way with the young girls of the Mahesh Babu Foundation.

Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek of Sitara's birthday celebrations as she wished her daughter. In the video, we can see Sitara meeting the young girls of the Mahesh Babu Foundation, cutting a cake with them, and also gifting pink bicycles as well. The 11-year-old wore a white dress for the special celebrations and looked like an angel. She was all smiles and happy spending time with young girls.

Sharing the video, the former actress wrote in the caption, "little girls happy with their new ride. Now school is just a bicycle away!! Love you our little one for your thoughtfulness and a large heart filled with love May you make many more such meaningful memories along your glorious journey!! Happy birthday @sitaraghattamaneni."

About star kid- Sitara

Sitara is one of the most popular star kids in Tollywood. In fact, she recently was all over the news for her first commercial advertisement for a Jewelry brand. And her advertisement was featured in Times Square, becoming the first star kid to achieve this huge feat at such a young age. Reportedly, the young one was paid a whopping remuneration of Rs 1 crore and she donated it to charity.

Sitara has started taking baby steps toward realizing her dream as an actress. She recently revealed that she wants to become an actor. In a recent interview with the media, when Sitara was asked if she is interested in acting and she instantly replied “yes, yes, yes, I am”. However, the young one added that she has a long way to become an actress and is doing these ads in between the time she gets while studying.

