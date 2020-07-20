  1. Home
Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara turns 8: Superstar shares his treasure of unseen memories; WATCH

On his daughter Sitara's 8th birthday, Mahesh Babu posted an endearing message on social media along with a video filled with beautiful memories of them.
Mahesh babu,Sitara,SouthMahesh Babu's daughter Sitara turns 8: Superstar shares his treasure of unseen memories; WATCH
Superstar Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar's younger child Sitara turns 8 today, July 20. To mark this special occasion, Mahesh Babu posted an endearing message on social media along with a video filled with beautiful memories of them. Sharing the video on his twitter handle, "So fast so 8... I love you like you will never know...Wishing you a very happy birthday." The Tollywood superstar is often seen pampering his little girl through social media posts and they are more like friends than a father-daughter duo. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, the actor will be having low-key celebrations for daughter Sitara at home. Mahesh Babu and Namrata have planned a small family dinner party at home to celebrate Sitara's birthday. 

Former Miss India and actress Namrata Shirodkar also penned a heartfelt note on their daughter's birthday and also shared some best memories. She wrote, "8 years ago !! You came into this world... bringing me more happiness and love to share and give Your love for family warms my heart. Thank you for bringing so much joy into our lives. That smile of yours can never fail to light me up... You're one of the best things that ever happened to me!! You are growing into a good girl who is kind and loving, has empathy. I'm super proud of you! Go on and shine bright my little star... I Love you so very much ....today and always @sitaraghattamaneni. Wishing u the happiest birthday !!" 

Check out Mahesh Babu and Namrata's Instagram posts below: 

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in director Parasuram's film titled, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The upcoming film is being jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainments, and 14 Reels Plus.

