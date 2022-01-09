Mahesh Babu's elder brother Ramesh Babu passes away; Chiranjeevi, Rakul Preet Singh & others offer condolences

Actor Mahesh Babu’s elder brother, actor-producer Ramesh Babu passed away at the age of 56 on January 8 after a prolonged illness. After the family shared the news of his death on social media late Saturday night, several members of the Telugu film industry offered their condolences.

According to reports, Ramesh Babu had been battling liver-related ailments for a long time but his death was sudden. The news of his death was confirmed on Twitter by GMB Entertainment, the production company owned by the family. “An official press statement from the Ghattamaneni family over the untimely demise of Shri Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu,” read the tweet.

From Chiranjeevi to Rakul Preet Singh, many celebs from Tollywood took to social media and offered condolences.

 

Ramesh Babu made his on-screen debut with the film Alluri Seetharama Raju in 1974 as a child artist. In 1987, Ramesh Babu made his comeback as a lead actor with the film Samraat, directed by V. Madhusudhan Rao. He acted in over 15 films before retiring from acting in 1997. In 2004, he became a producer and established Krishna Productions Private Ltd, a film production company named after his father. He produced films like Arjun, Athidhi and Dookudu, which had his brother Mahesh Babu in the leading role.

