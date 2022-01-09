Mahesh Babu's elder brother Ramesh Babu passes away, family confirms in a statement

In a shocking development, Mahesh Babu's elder brother and actor Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu passed away on Saturday, i.e. January 8. The actor breathed his last at the age of 56. Film producer BA Raju confirmed the unfortunate news through his Twitter handle. According to the reports in the media, Ramesh Babu was suffering from liver-related problems for a long time. Team Mahesh Babu also shared the news of Ramesh Babu's sudden demise in a statement. “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live on in our hearts forever. We request all our well-wishers to adhere to the COVID norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue. - Ghattamaneni Family,” the statement read.

As the news unfolded, several celebrities expressed their grief and paid their tribute to the late actor. Director Ramesh Varma tweeted, "Shocked to here this, Ramesh Babu Garu was no more Broken heart. Condolences to Krishna garu, mahesh babu garu & entire family. Om Shanti."

Ramesh Babu made his silver screen debut with the 1947 released film ‘Alluri Seetharama Raju’. He also shared screen space with Mahesh Babu in movies like ‘Pachcha Thoranam’, ‘Mugguru Kodukulu’ and more. Before his retirement, Ramesh performed in over 15 films.

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu is currently under home isolation as he recently contracted COVID-19. On January 6, the actor took to Instagram and informed his fans that he has mild symptoms. "To all my fans and well-wishers, Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-l9 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance," he shared a note.

"Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back. Love," his note further read.