Mahesh Babu's family frame to Rashmika Mandanna shares pool pic; Check out celebs posts on internet

The weekend is all about relaxing and chilling, be it with family, alone, or with friends. And our South celebs make use of the weekend the most amid their busy shooting schedules. It is also the time the celebs take to social media and share posts, which totally deserve all the attention. Well, this Sunday was star buzzed as many celebs took to their respective social media handles and shared pics and videos. While Mahesh Babu, Krishna, Namrata, and the kids posed for a perfect family pic, Rashmika Mandanna shared a pic in a swimsuit from a Maldives vacation with Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from them, Keerthy Suresh, Kajal Aggarwal, Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara, and many others shared posts on Instagram. Take a look

Mahesh Babu, Namrata, Krishna and the kids pose for family pic as they miss late Indira Devi Mahesh Babu posed for a perfect family frame with his dad Krishna, wife Namrata, and kids Sitara and Gautam. Namrata Shirodkar posted a family picture and she turned emotional, as Indira Devi was missing in the frame. She wrote, "Life comes a full circle as they say... and this now is my circle of life! Love you mamaiyya garu.. You're one of a kind and we're blessed to have you in our lives.. I know mummy would normally be in this family frame but from now on she will live on in our hearts and we will celebrate her every single day till we are on this side of the world We know she's here protecting our family.. Love love and more love to you Mummy."

Rashmika Mandanna enjoys pool time in the Maldives Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are reportedly holidaying in the Maldives. Rashmika dropped a sexy picture in which she was in the pool and enjoying the sunset. She flashed her contagious smile as she posed for the camera. She shared the picture with the caption, “Water baby." Well, fans wonder if Vijay clicked the pic.

Keerthy Suresh raises the glam quotient in a stunning gown Keerthy Suresh took the internet by storm with her latest glam-filled pics. She took to Instagram and shared a pic of herself in a white halter neck embellishment gown with a high slit. She looked gorgeous as she flaunted her body and took the oomph factor higher with stunning makeup and loose tresses.

Tovino Thomas enjoys a vacation with his wife Tovino Thomas shares a pic with his wife from their Israel vacation. The couple can be seen holding each other and posing amidst a beautiful road.

The cutest duo- Ram Charan and Rhyme Ram Charan is a doting pet dad to his fur baby Rhyme, whom he loves the most. On Sunday, he shared a super cute pic of himself with Rhyme hiding in his hoodie and cautioned with a red heart.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu set couple goals Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram and shared a pic with her husband Gautam Kitchlu as they spent a nice Sunday. While she looked stunning in a blue dress, Gautam opted for a formal look as they played polo. They seem lost in each other as they posed for couple goals photos.

