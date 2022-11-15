Mahesh Babu's family releases an official statement on superstar Krishna's demise: Goodbyes aren't forever

Mahesh Babu's Ghattamaneni family shared an official press note on Krishna's demise. The family shared the official statement a few hours after the actor's demise. It's a hard time for Mahesh Babu and his family as they lost mother Indira Devi, brother Ramesh Babu and father Krishna this year itself. The press note read, "It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen... guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day... but as they say, goodbyes aren't forever. Until we meet again..."

