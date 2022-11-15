Mahesh Babu's family releases an official statement on superstar Krishna's demise: Goodbyes aren't forever
Mahesh Babu's Ghattamaneni shared an official press note on Krishna's demise. Krishna passed away at the age of 79 due to cardiac arrest
Mahesh Babu's Ghattamaneni family shared an official press note on Krishna's demise. The family shared the official statement a few hours after the actor's demise. It's a hard time for Mahesh Babu and his family as they lost mother Indira Devi, brother Ramesh Babu and father Krishna this year itself.
The press note read, "It is with the deepest grief that we inform you of the passing of our dearest Krishna garu. He was a superstar in so many ways beyond the movie screen... guided by love, humility and compassion. He will live on through his work, through us, and the many lives he influenced. He loved us more than anything and we will miss him more with each passing day... but as they say, goodbyes aren't forever. Until we meet again..."
Take a look at Mahesh Babu's family statement on Krishna's death here:
Krishna dies at 79
The superstar of Tollywood, Superstar Krishna passed away today in the early morning around 4 AM at the age of 79. The legendary actor and Mahesh Babu's father suffered cardiac arrest and breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The sad news has sent shockwaves to the Telugu film industry and the Ghattamaneni family.
Krishna is survived by his five children Mahesh Babu, Naresh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula, and Priyadarshini.
South celebs pay tribute to Krishna
The who’s who of Indian cinema have expressed their condolences to Mahesh. “An icon of Telugu cinema Krishna gaaru is no more, an era ends with his demise. Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nagarjuna and many other south celebs took to social media and paid tributes to the legendary actor.
Krishna Ghattamaneni was born in 1943 on 31 May. Krishna began his journey as an actor by playing small roles in multiple films including Kula Gothralu, Padandi Mundhuku, and Paruvu Prathishta, to name a few. He bagged his first movie as a lead in 1965 and the film was Adurthi Subba Rao's directorial Thene Manasulu. The movie turned out to be a commercial success.