Mahesh Babu's fans trend #14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri as film completes 14 years

Southern superstar Mahesh Babu's film "Pokiri" has completed 14 years since its release, and his loyal fans are trending #14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri on Twitter.

"Pokiri", which had released on April 28, 2006, is said to be the first film that crossed Rs 40 crore share in the south film industry.

In the Puri Jagannadh directorial, Mahesh played Krishna, a police officer who disguises himself as a thug and joins the mafia to wipe out the underworld. The film also starred actress Ileana D'Cruz.

The Telugu film was such a big hit that it was remade in Tamil as "Pokkiri" (2007), in Kannada as "Porki" (2010) and in Hindi as "Wanted" that brought back to the hit machine category.

Here's how Mahesh Babu's friends celebrated the original film's anniversary on Twitter:

"7.1M Tweets

#14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri

@urstrulyMahesh

#Pokiri," wrote one Twitter user on Tuesday.

"Super star industry hit movie all areas ALL TIME RECORD

#14YearsForSouthIndiaIHPokiri," another tweeted.

On their respective social media accounts, Mahesh Babu's ardent fans even set their display picture as a poster which honoured and saluted the completion of 14 years of his film.

Looking forward, Mahesh will be teaming up with filmmaker SS Rajamouli for his recently announced upcoming untitled film.

