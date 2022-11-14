Mahesh Babu's father and superstar Krishna gets hospitalised; Deets inside
Mahesh Babu's father Krishna was hospitalised on November 13 due to ill health. There are many reports of his hospitalisation, however nothing is confirmed.
Mahesh Babu's father and legendary actor Krishna has reportedly got hospitalised in Hyderabad. The superstar got admitted to Continental Hospital on November 13 and is reportedly stable now. However, the exact reason why he was rushed to the hospital is unknown. An official confirmation regarding this is awaited.
Krishna admitted to the hospital
Several reports suggest that the veteran actor is reportedly suffering from respiratory disorders, another section of reports claims that he suffered from a heart attack. However, PR Suresh Kondi took to Twitter and informed his fans and well-wishers that there is nothing to worry about. He tweeted, "Superstar Krishna's health is stable. Visited hospital for general checkup. No need to worry. #Krishna."
Superstar Krishna lost his both wives, Vijaya Nirmala and Indira Devi in the last two years. Krishna is coping with the loss of his first wife, the mother of Mahesh Babu, Indira Devi and his second wife, Vijaya Nirmala, who passed away in 2019. He also lost his elder son Ramesh Babu to a prolonged illness on January 8, 2022.
About Krishna
Legendary Telugu actor Krishna Ghattamaneni made his acting debut with Tene Manasulu. Directed by Adurthi Subba Rao, the romantic drama was released on March 31, 1965. It won critical acclaim at the Tashkent film festival in 1968. He has essayed roles across different genres including mythological, drama, western, fantasy, action, spy, and historical films.
Mahesh Babu shares a very close bond with his father Krishna as he was the biggest inspiration to become an actor. He also acted with his father as a child artist in almost 25 movies like Needa, Anna Thammudu, Gudachari 117 and Poratam.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will share the screen with Pooja Hegde in the movie tentatively titled SSMB28, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The music is composed by S Thaman. He will also team up with the RRR director, SS Rajamouli. The untitled drama is expected to go on the floors in 2023.
