Mahesh Babu's father and superstar Krishna gets hospitalised; Deets inside

Mahesh Babu's father and legendary actor Krishna has reportedly got hospitalised in Hyderabad. The superstar got admitted to Continental Hospital on November 13 and is reportedly stable now. However, the exact reason why he was rushed to the hospital is unknown. An official confirmation regarding this is awaited. Krishna admitted to the hospital

Several reports suggest that the veteran actor is reportedly suffering from respiratory disorders, another section of reports claims that he suffered from a heart attack. However, PR Suresh Kondi took to Twitter and informed his fans and well-wishers that there is nothing to worry about. He tweeted, "Superstar Krishna's health is stable. Visited hospital for general checkup. No need to worry. #Krishna." Superstar Krishna lost his both wives, Vijaya Nirmala and Indira Devi in the last two years. Krishna is coping with the loss of his first wife, the mother of Mahesh Babu, Indira Devi and his second wife, Vijaya Nirmala, who passed away in 2019. He also lost his elder son Ramesh Babu to a prolonged illness on January 8, 2022.

